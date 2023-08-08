A Nigerian woman has shared a video showing the struggles she has been passing through since she became a mother

While sharing the video via her official TikTok account, she addressed people who feel that motherhood is easy

The emotional clip showed her sitting and sleeping while carrying her newborn baby in her arms

A new mother identified as @marvin_skincare1 on TikTok has stirred emotions after sharing a touching video.

The video showed the woman sitting and sleeping on the bed with her new baby on her lap.

Nigerian woman falls asleep while carrying her baby Photo credit: @marvinskincare1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her husband made a video of her sleeping in that uncomfortable position, and he touched her leg to wake her up. When she raised her head, her face looked extremely tired from taking care of the newborn.

The woman captioned the video;

"Things They Won't Tell You About Motherhood. @Dino escober Come Carry Ur Boy Biko."

Reactions as new mum shares her struggles

The video resonated with many Nigerian mothers who have also experienced the same struggle.

It also sparked a conversation about the difficulties of motherhood and the need for more support for new mothers.

@taofeekoshe said:

“God bless our mother's d baby will be blessed by God's grace so that he can pay back.”

@user6262196144007 said:

“Mummies love cannot be compared.”

@VALISKA said:

“I, too, have a little one who is crying at night. I am the one who takes him and my mother is sleeping.”

@Nwa Darlington said:

“Aswear am talking from experience omor respect to all mother.”

@whykay reacted:

“How on earth is she convenient that way…. May the lord bless all mothers.”

@nanaaisha74 commented:

“I feel for her. God bless every mothers Abundantly.”

@Olori_Akinwale reacted:

“During my last baby, I don’t sit at the edge of bed bcos I know the baby fit fall down, may almighty God bless all mothers.”

@Dam||are commented:

“May all mothers reap the fruit of their labour.”

@princessmaryam38 said:

“It’s not easy ooo I almost run in my first 3 weeks.”

@balafaith03 said:

“My dear we are in the same shoe o sleepless night always but we thank God for the beautiful gift.”

Watch the video below:

