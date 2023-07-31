A lady who was sent to the United States of America at the age of two has returned to her family after 19 years

The Ethiopian lady, Kalkidan, said her father was the first to leave home in search of greener pastures, and they lost contact for over eight years

Before Kalkidan's father was found, she had already left home and travelled to America, where she lived until their reunion

An Ethiopian lady has returned from the United States of America to meet her father after 19 years.

The lady Kalkidan narrated the story of how she left her family at the age of two and did not see her father until after 19 years.

Kalkidan's father hugged her for a long time. Photo credit: TikTok/@kalkidantems.

Kalkidan explained in her TikTok video that her father was the first to travel out of the village in search of work, but he did not return.

Four years after her father left the village, she was sent to the United States, where she lived and grew up.

Ethiopian lady reunites with father after 19 years in the USA

Kalkidan's father later randomly walked into her mother in the streets of Addis Ababa. He then learned that his daughter was away in the USA.

Now, they have reunited in a video that has melted many hearts. When the man saw his daughter, who was all grown, he hugged her for a long time.

Kalkidan said on TikTok:

"I hadn't seen my dad since I was two years old when he left our village to try and find work walking on foot to the nearest market for weeks. My mom and my dad lost contact with each other for over 8 years and everyone assumed he was dead.

"My Dad found my mom randomly in the streets of Addis one day and that's when he found out I had already been sent to the US 4 years ago. There was nothing he could do….I wasn't even aware that my dad was present or that he was going to visit me until 20 mins before this video."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as Ethiopian lady reunites with her father

@lunkuse said:

"I'm here crying for strangers."

@RIZLA.MBAJUNI commented:

"The longest hug in TikTok."

@lamorenadelabachata said:

"Wow! May your future be full of overwhelming love and healing."

