An elated Nigerian girl has shared her excitement as her parents' welcome twin babies after 20 years

According to the young woman with the handle @_bratswrld on TikTok, she had been the only child for 20 years

A trending video showed her parents holding the babies with their faces beaming with an aura of fulfilment

A Nigerian lady is so full of the joys of spring after her parents welcomed a set of twin babies.

The happy girl with the handle @_bratzwrld on TikTok was the only child of her parents for 20 years.

Lady excited as her mum welcomes twins after 20 years Photo credit: @bratzwrld/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Moments ago, she shared her joy with her followers on TikTok after her parents welcomed a set of twin babies.

In the video, her mum was seen holding the twins with a smile on her face while her dad stood by her side.

Bratzwrld captioned the video:

"I'm blessed my siblings are so cute. My mum gave birth to twins after 20 years of being the only child."

Netizens react as could welcome twins after 20 years

The video has gone viral on TikTok, with many users congratulating @_bratzwrld and her family on the birth of their babies.

@Autogele/turban reacted:

“Na you go train these children, congratulations small mummy, God will strengthen you to carry the twins.”

@Kehinde Akinsuroju said:

“Hmmph sis they are your children o. My mom did the same thing after 23 years. They are my firstborn oooo. I love them sha.”

@estherakinyemi391 reacted:

“Make my mama no try am oo. I no fit take care of pikin abeg.”

@MI-rabel said:

“Them don born ur first children, congratulation mummy.”

@Adebare Susan (Amazing family) commented:

“Na you born oh congratulations.”

@folgluo3367 said:

“Congratulations love, my lovely sister came after 9 years I was so excited.”

@Demilade clothing said:

“They will enjoy oo two mum.”

@user3456678912526 reacted:

“Congratulations dear and say hi to the babies.”

@I WILL BE FINE reacted:

“Congratulations and your mum is cute asf.”

@Temi commented:

“They are your children now o, na you go raise them. Congratulations to you and your family.”

@user2877752570351 reacted:

“Your mama birthed your babies. Congratulations, to ya mama and you.”

Watch the video below:

