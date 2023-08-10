After a decade abroad, a Nigerian lady decided to return to her people in Nigeria but did it as a surprise

While she had a hard time figuring out her family's home location, her father could not recognise his daughter

The touching father and daughter reunion, caught on camera, has sent social media users into a frenzy

A Nigerian lady, Patchi, was in tears as she reunited with her father after 10 years abroad.

According to Patchi, she wanted to surprise her father and returned home without prior notice to him.

Patchi's dad could not immediately recognise her. Photo Credit: @patchi80

Source: TikTok

A video capturing her reunion, which she shared on TikTok, showed how she arrived at her family's home after asking passers-by for directions.

Patchi's father could not recognise her

She got to the house and alighted from a tinted-glass vehicle, quite to her family's confusion. Her father was confused further as he failed to recognise his daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It took an introduction from a loved one for the man to finally realise the tomboy personality before him is his offspring.

The lady shed tears as she hugged her father. Patchi noted, sadly, that her mum had passed away.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the father-daughter reunion

CHIBABE said:

"Nah who b dat over sabi uncle on native , welcome home dear.''

machenry36 said:

"E do me like that sometimes ago,wen i travelled for 9yrs."

Ego Michael said:

''Don't you do video call WhatsApp.. get him a good phone."

user819875742548 said:

''Sorry that means u don't call him or u both didn't stay together when u were born till u travel & he doesn't have Ur picture is like u are not close."

Nwachinemere28 said:

"God help me I want to surprise my parents too this December haven’t seen them since 7 years."

Fatima Kamara said:

"But maybe ur looks coz low cut of ur hair and the dress code."

victormicheal716 said:

"Just 10 years u forget road to Ur village dey play."

Dad in tears as daughter returns to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a dad had shed tears as his daughter makes surprise return to Nigeria.

In a video posted on TikTok by @nomey_jmakeovers, the lady had planned it all in collaboration with her elder sister, who lives in Nigeria.

She wanted her return to be a huge surprise for her mother and father, and neither knew about her movement. Her elder sister had told their parents that they would have to go to the airport to pick up a parcel sent to them by the lady.

Source: Legit.ng