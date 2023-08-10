A Nigerian father has shared his son’s WAEC result on Facebook, showing that he performed excellently, scoring A1 in some subjects

The father said his son did not need the result, as he had already proceeded with UK equivalence, and never prepared for the exam

The father’s post went viral, attracting praise, admiration who was moved by young man's brilliance even though he did not prepare for it

A Nigerian father has shared the impressive WAEC result of his son on Facebook.

He praised his natural intelligence and academic excellence.

Father shares his son WAEC result. Photo credit: Facebook/Azubuike Ihemeje

Source: Facebook

The father, Azubuike Ihemeje, posted a photo of the result slip that showed his son scored A1 in some subjects he registered for.

The father wrote that his son did not need the WAEC result for anything, as he had already proceeded with UK equivalence.

He said his son never prepared for the exam any day, and just did it for record purposes.

Father shares his son's brilliant result

He added that his son was not impressed by his performance, but he was deeply delighted.

The WAEC result showed that the son scored A1 in Civic Education and Computer Science.

Many people congratulated the son for his remarkable achievement, while others expressed their admiration.

The WAEC is a standardized exam administered by the West African Examinations Council to students in five English-speaking countries in West Africa.

It is one of the most important exams for secondary school leavers who wish to pursue higher education or employment opportunities.

See the post below:

Intelligent boy passes WAEC with 9As

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the West Africa Examination Council released the 2023 results, and a Nigerian boy scored A1 in the nine subjects he sat for.

The intelligent boy, Isa Salmanu, registered for nine subjects in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and he passed all with flying colours.

Isa is a student of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja and his story was posted on Facebook by Caleb Charles Sogbey.

