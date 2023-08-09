A smart 15-year-old student has gathered eight A's in her 2023 WAEC, scoring only a B in her English Language

Subjects like mathematics, physics, chemistry, and computer studies were marked distinction

Rita has always always been a brilliant child as she started secondary school at the age of 9 after getting double promotions at the primary level

A 15-year-old Nigerian girl, Ike Chinonso Rita, has come out with flying colours in her 2023 WAEC as she cleared her results with multiple A's.

Of the nine subjects she sat for, she only scored one B; the rest were distinctions. She had A1 in mathematics, physics, chemistry, and further mathematics.

See a photo of her WAEC result below:

The Nigerian girl scored A1 in maths, further maths, and chemistry.

8 A's in 2023 WAEC, 334 in JAMB

In a message exclusively sent to Legit.ng, Rita was said to have also scored 334 in her 2023 JAMB. Speaking with a family member, Onuzo Chinenye Rosette, it was gathered that she had already gotten university admission. In her words:

"She intends to study architecture. She has been offered admission in NILE UNIVERSITY IN ABUJA."

According to her, Rita's success was very much expected. The brilliant kid got double promotions in primary school. At the age of nine, she started secondary school. Her parents were very excited by her brilliant performance in WAEC.

Smart kid performs well in WAEC

