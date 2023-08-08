A Nigerian schoolgirl and her mates all danced when news broke that the 2023 WAEC results were out

Many people who saw her display of happiness with her schoolmates in a classroom asked if she had seen her scores

Responding to those who said she could be sad if she finally checked her WAEC results, the girl disclosed that she passed

A secondary school girl has shared a video showing how she and her mates danced after they heard that WAEC released 2023 results.

While in their school uniforms, they showed they were in a happy mood because of the development.

A girl and her schoolmates danced after WAEC released 2023 results. Photo source: @_ella.mara

Source: TikTok

Schoolgirls celebrate 2023 WAEC results

Many people asked them if they had checked their results to be so excited. Some said their mood would change when they finally saw what they scored.

In response to one of the comments on her video, the girl (@_ella.mara) said if they had not checked their WAEC result, they wouldn't be dancing in such a manner.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sammyflex09 said:

"Shege part 2."

Darkboi vibez said:

"Dat mood go change very soon no offence."

She replied:

"Eya but I pass oshi."

user2830953881566 said:

"A1 for everybody where write the exam."

Dani Moore said:

"No be to see result shay you pass?"

muizolayinka113 asked:

"Is it truly out?"

babatundeednut replied:

"Yes have seen mine today."

bluebird asked:

"Una pass abi una fail?"

The girl replied:

"If we fail shey we go do video?"

çhåsê_XX said:

"That girl sha dey feel herself for camera."

Source: Legit.ng