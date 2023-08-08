A Nigerian boy who had to deal with failing WAEC in 2022 sat for another one in 2023, and his results turned out well

Sharing a photo of his results online, the man thanked God for finally helping him to make his WAEC papers

Among his brilliant scores were an A1 in government, B3 in mathematics and English, and B2 in both economics and marketing

A Nigerian student, Idris Musa Abubakar, has gone online to rejoice after checking his 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result.

Seeing that he had one A1 in government and B's in mathematics and English, the boy said the results were better than the one he had in 2022.

The boy scored A1 in government. Photo source: Idris Musa Abubakar

Nigerian boy passes 2023 WAEC

In total, Musa had seven B's with a D7 in agricultural science. The boy, in a Facebook post, said he was grateful for what he had achieved. A part of his Facebook caption read:

"I'm grateful. It has been God all through. A big congratulations to myself."

Girls dancing after WAEC results came out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a secondary school girl shared a video showing how she and her mates danced after they heard that WAEC released 2023 results.

While in their school uniforms, they showed they were in a happy mood because of the development. Many people asked them if they had checked their results to be so excited. Some said their mood would change when they finally saw what they scored.

Boy with multiple A's in WAEC

Similarly, a young Nigerian boy, Praise Ojonugwa Abba, showed that there were many smart people in the country as he had A1 in almost all his WAEC subjects except in the English Language, where he scored B3.

In a message sent to Legit.ng, it was gathered that the boy needed to study medicine in or outside of the country. Praise from Kaduna state finished his secondary education at Faith Academy, Kaduna.

