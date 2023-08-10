A Nigerian lady applied for a visa to relocate and study in Canada, and she got it within five working days

The lady, Shnhey, said she applied for a Canadian visa on March 2nd and received approval on March 9, 2023

Shnhey, who shared her testimony on TikTok, has now relocated to Canada, and she is living and studying in Ontario

Shnhey got her Canadian visa within five working days. Photo credit: TikTok/@shn_hay and Getty Images/Aaron Foster

Shnhey said within six weeks from when she made her application for her Canadian visa, she moved to Canada.

In a post she made on TikTok, Shnhey said she saw the hand of God in the way her visa application was speedily approved.

Lady travels to Canada through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

Her words:

"I'm using this platform to give my testimony. Normally, a student's visa in Canada takes at least 4 weeks to be approved, and at most, one month, you go wait tire! I submitted all my full documents on March 2nd, 2023 and my visa came out on March 9th, 2023. Remove Saturday and Sunday, that's basically 5 days. The shortest my agent had ever received was 2 weeks, and you know what? God did it for me."

Shnhey travelled to Abuja and flew to Canada through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

She has since landed in Toronto and now lives in Ontario.

Reactions from TikTok users as Nigerian lady receives study visa to Canada in five days

@ZA_YN_AB said:

"Congratulations boo! I am praying for grace and favour over mine."

@IBIRONKE said:

"The God that did it for you will do mine I believe."

@ivysparkles2020od said:

"Same with me ooo. Visa came out 4 days after medicals I couldn't believe my eyes. travelling next week."

