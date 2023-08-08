A smart Nigerian student, Uche Peace Uchechi, has been praised for scoring multiple distinctions in her 2023 WAEC results

According to her tutor, Chimaijem Success, who shared her result online, Uchechi scored A1 in mathematics, economics, and marketing

The teacher thanked God for making his student successful in 2023 WAEC as some people described him as "the best"

A Nigerian teacher, Chimaijem Success, has shared some of the results of his students who did very well in the recently released West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results.

Taking to his Facebook page, the man congratulated all his candidates who did well. He thanked God for the amazing outing.

The girl scored A in mathematics, marketing, and economics. Photo source: Chimaijem Success, Daily Post Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Amazing 2023 WAEC results

The man in a post called on parents to consider his academy for their children's success. Among the results he shared was by a Nigerian girl named Uche Peace Uchechi, who had 3 A1's, 3 B's, and C's, respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

What wowed many people was that she scored A1 in mathematics. Other subjects she got distinctions in are marketing and economics.

Another student whose result came close Obioyor Ifynches, who had two A's and several B's in other subjects.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Isabella Chimaijem said:

"Wow. Congratulations to them."

Isabella Chimaijem said:

"Best Grade Is Always The Best."

Ukaonu Darlington said:

"You are the best sir. Congratulations to your student."

Norah Michael said:

"Congratulations to them."

Kid scored 7 A's in WAEC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian girl, Ogunjobi Moyinoluwa Adekemi, had amazing results in both her WAEC and UTME results in 2022.

In an exclusive mail sent to Legit.ng by Taiwo Ogunjobi, Moyinoluwa had A1 in eight papers, with one B. To show that the girl has always been a smart kid, Taiwo revealed that she was the overall best student in school since JSS 1. It should be noted that she scored seven A's in 2021 WAEC.

Another girl smashed her WAEC exams

Similarly, a young Nigerian girl, Chiemela Stephanie Madu, for her outstanding performance in her examinations.

Writing on her Facebook wall, a lady identified as Mhiz Olamma said Stephanie made their entire family proud after having straight distinctions in her WAEC exams.

Source: Legit.ng