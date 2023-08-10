Two Nigerian teenagers, Bukolami Adeyemi and Mmesoma Okonkwo, won the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Awards for their outstanding performance

They scored A1 in all the subjects they registered for and beat millions of candidates from across the world who took the same examinations

They received their awards at a ceremony in Lagos and thanked God, their parents, teachers, and supporters for their achievements

Two Nigerian teenagers have made their country proud by winning the prestigious British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Awards for their exceptional performance in the 2022 Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge AS Level Examinations.

Oluwabukolami Adeyemi and Mmesomachukwu Okonkwo, both students of Chrisland School, emerged top among millions of candidates from across the world who sat for the examinations.

They made the country proud with their outstanding performance. Photo credit: TribuneOnline

Source: UGC

Students emerge winners of British awards

Adeyemi, who scored A1 in all nine subjects she registered for in the IGCSE examination, said she was motivated by her passion for learning and her desire to make a positive impact in the world.

She told Tribuneonline:

"Prior to writing that exam, I have never done any other Cambridge exams, so it was quite strange to me when I started preparing for it. Throughout July and August, I was in school preparing for exams, I had to do past questions, analyse the maths scheme and read a lot of textbooks. I put in a lot of hard work and sacrifice as I couldn’t do a lot of what I was doing when everyone was on holiday, but I think everything just worked together for my good."

She attributed her success to God, her parents, teachers, and friends who supported her throughout her academic journey.

Okonkwo, who achieved A1 in all four subjects he registered for in the AS Level examination, said he was inspired by his curiosity and interest in science and technology.

He thanked God, his parents, teachers, and mentors who guided him along the way.

The British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Awards are a group of awards issued by Cambridge Assessment International Education.

They recognise exceptional learner achievement in Cambridge examinations around the world.

Source: Legit.ng