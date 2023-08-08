A video of little kids' amazing dance and their cheerfulness has gone viral on TikTok

They appeared to have practised their moves for a long time and they displayed their talent with style

They looked so happy and passionate as they danced and had fun

An amazing dance from happy little kids has warmed hearts.

They have created a viral video on TikTok that showcased their incredible skills and creativity.

The children were all smiles as they danced happily. Photo credit: TikTok/@dreamcatchersda

They have worked hard to perfect their moves and they performed them with flair and confidence.

Little kids dance and have fun

They are not just dancing, they are expressing their joy and passion for the art form.

They smiled, laughed, and had a blast as they danced and had fun.

Their video is a must-see for anyone who loves dancing or wants to be inspired by their talent.

Watch their video and witness how awesome they are below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Jenni frank said:

"Ahn they give me so much joy AV."

@STARGYAL reacted:

"This made me emotional O0... can't wait to meet them one day!!!"

@Esi Bigails commented:

"Come see charley. Let's call her No.29, cos she's Taiwo and 30 is Kehinde."

@Precious commented:

"No:30 always on fire."

@Faridah also commented:

"E for energy o. What is going on here."

@Detra BelIn49:

*OMG. that is beautiful. Make this a dance challenge."

@Ghostthean:

"Energy these kids possessed in this video makes e love this song forever me."

@Ekua Amponsah

"The energy is energizing. They need to be featured on stage with Beyoncé!"

Excited children dance happily on street, video goes viral on TikTok

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok video of a many children captured on the street dancing and having fun has caught attention.

The children who appeared excited and are not shy to be on camera portrayed different unique dance moves.

They also took the moment to show the different moves they have learnt, which they did effortlessly.

