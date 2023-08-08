A video of NYSC corpers drumming amazingly and having fun has gone viral on TikTok

The NYSC band which was said to be from Lagos entertained the audience with their talents

They were not just good with the drum but gave the feeling of being passionate about what they do

A TikTok video of some NYSC corps members drumming cheerfully and having fun has gone viral on the internet.

The video, which was posted by @divine_sticks1, showed the talented band members playing different types of drums with enthusiasm and flair.

The NYSC corps members appeared excited about the moment. Photo credit: TikTok/@divine_sticks1

Source: TikTok

The band, which is said to be from Lagos, entertained the audience with their rhythmic beats and lively performance.

NYSC corpers drum and dance happily

They were not just good with the drums, but also gave the impression of being passionate about what they do.

The video has received over thousands of views and thousands of comments from impressed viewers.

Some praised the band for their skills and energy, while others expressed their admiration for the NYSC scheme and its role in fostering national unity and development.

The NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) is a one-year compulsory programme for Nigerian graduates, during which they are posted to different parts of Nigeria to serve their country.

The programme aimed to promote cultural diversity, social integration, and civic responsibility among the youth.

The viral TikTok video is a testament to the amazing and fun things that NYSC corps members can do during their service year.

It also demonstrates the positive impact that the NYSC scheme has on the nation-building and development of Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Callyglitzstore reacted:

"We need more videos of the cheerleaders."

@bilkymah said:

"That remains me of one movie called."

@OlorunfemiTobiSamuel wrote:

"I played tenor 4 one sound."

@THRIFTBYTIFE commented:

"If themno post me to Lagos I fit cry."

@Tata M46 also commented:

"Una day meeting,which one be wizard dance."

@Victor Michael:

"This gave me chills. One band, One Sound. I rep Ogun Band Gees."

@Queen Abisola:

"I miss Kwara NYSC band . A family I really enjoy during my service year."

@Blessingsound:

"Na drum line una wan act. It's the synergy for me honestly."

