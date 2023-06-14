A video of many happy children dancing excitedly on the street has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the children who are more than ten demonstrated their unique moves

The children could not hide the fact that they enjoyed dancing which was obviously a source of joy to them

A TikTok video of a many children captured on the street dancing and having fun has caught attention.

The children who appeared excited and are not shy to be on camera portrayed different unique dance moves.

Children show their awesome dance moves. Photo credit: @dreamcatchersza Source: TikTok

Children dance happily

They also took the moment to show the different moves they have learnt, which they did effortlessly.

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated the children's unique moves and wished they could dance like that.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video had gathered 300,000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Find the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the dancing children below:

@Lam_glad reacted:

"Children like dis kind thing ehhh, any children wey no dey here na cry be dat."

@nezanluicobell said:

"Made my day here."

@user1236185523941 wrote:

"Anyone of those angels could teach a class! They should! Love watching them dance!!!"

@jay_gad_1k commented:

"Me thinking they didn't know the dance."

@TianababyO:

"I love them all."

@FabulousAj also commented:

"Lord, May this happiness never seize in their lives."

@FatumataBaldé:

"You need to put a plastic bottle on top of the iron."

5 female children belonging to one mother dance together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral TikTok video showed five beautiful girls dancing uniformly in black attire.

The amazing thing was that the children belonged to one parent. The dance video was posted by their mother, Ijele Nwanyi.

The clip showed the kids, from the youngest to the eldest, having fun on the dance floor.

