A video of a mum dancing with her newborn baby in a sling has captured the hearts of many

The woman was celebrating her motherhood in the hospital where she gave birth and looked overjoyed

The mum showed off her impressive dance skills and expressed her happiness at welcoming her little one

A heartwarming TikTok video of a new mum dancing with her precious baby wrapped in a cosy sling has gone viral online.

The ecstatic woman was celebrating the miracle of life in the maternity ward where she had just delivered her bundle of joy and looked radiant with happiness.

The proud mum displayed her amazing dance moves and shared her joyous emotions with the world as she welcomed her adorable little one into her arms.

Young lady excited to be a mother dances joyously. Photo credit: @bigthingfood

People react to the video of the lady dancing excitedly with her baby at hospital

Many social media users who watched the video congratulated her and wished for a fruitful motherhood.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered continue to garner likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video of the lady dancing with her child below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the lady below:

@prettybaby88 reacted:

"Congratulations nneoma, l tap from ur blessing."

@loviebeae said:

"Your joy shall be permanent."

@maamegyamfua26 wrote:

"I tap your blessings. Beautiful Congratulations."

@Fifehanmi:

"Beauty Look congratulations."

@Sahada Matan Adnan:

"At least Kasoa has a better backdrop."

@Bigbabyberry:

"Which part did u live in Ghana. Please where can i get dis ur baby carrier."

Source: Legit.ng