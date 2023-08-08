Three sisters who a set of triplets, took to TikTok to post a video containing their throwback photos and also new ones

The ladies posted photos of when they were babies and new photos to show people how far they have come in life

TikTok users who saw the video of the beautiful triplets have said they represent a huge blessing to their parents

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Three cute ladies who are a set of triplets have posted their throwback photos on TikTok.

The ladies posted the throwback photos using their TikTok account, @mmm_triplets1, and they have gone viral.

The beautiful triplets posted their throwback photos. Photo credit: TikTok/@mmm_triplets1.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the ladies started by showing people their childhood photos, beginning from when they were still infants.

They showed when they were teenagers and were still in secondary school.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Triplets go viral after posting their throwback photos

The triplets also posted their current photos to show their followers how far they have come in life.

They were full of thanks to God for how far they had grown. They wrote on TikTok:

"We lost our faith and were lost but we have seen what Jesus has done in our lives. We have found our purpose and the joy we never had before. This is our story and this is our testimony."

TikTok users who have seen the video said the triplets are a huge blessing to their parents.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of sisters who are triplets

@Serwaa said:

"I tap from your blessing girls."

@Maccline Owoahehe said:

"I tap into this blessing in Jesus' name amen."

@kouadiodonald1 commented:

"Long life to the three of you. I pray the grace of God does not leave you."

@Magdalenekafui said:

"I tap into this unspeakable blessing in Jesus mighty name."

@dorisfosu531 said:

"Wow! Please, God bless me with twins. This is so beautiful."

Man dumps single mother of four

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady gave birth to four children for different men.

The lady got pregnant again with another who later dumped her.

The man dumped her because he found that she is a single mother of four children.

Source: Legit.ng