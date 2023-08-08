A drama unfolded in traffic as a truck driver made a scene after bashing a brand new car ahead of him

The driver stepped out of his truck in boxers and behaved like someone who had suddenly lost his mind

The truck driver's crazy behaviour stirred massive reactions on social media as a video capturing him emerged

A truck driver made a display like one who is mentally challenged after bashing a new car in traffic.

Big Seed, the owner of a driving school in Awka, Anambra, caught the truck driver's crazy behaviour on camera and explained that he tailgated the bashed car.

The truck driver made a scene after seeing the level of damage he did to the car. Photo Credit: @bigseeddrivingschoolawka

The truck driver tailgated gravely

Tailgating is said to occur when one drives too closely behind another vehicle. In the case of the truck driver, his action caused serious damage to the new car.

On seeing the level of damage, the truck driver placed his hands on his head and ran around like a crazy fellow.

He even lay on the ground and did a front flip into another part of the road. The video got many people talking.

Netizens react to the road incident

weirdsmilez said:

"No be the driver go pay the damages. Na the owner of the truck go pay. Na why most of them dey do anyhow."

Chidimma Onwuegbu Ew said:

"Don't mind them , that was how my new Car was bash by the driver bringing it down to the east. imagine buying a car new and it came to u bashed."

Reply said:

"Lol baba even de wear boxer de stretch hands b4 he see price of goods way he purchase."

Duru Peter428 said:

"The company go repair watin him spoil and him fit lose him job or all him benefit cause the company must recover the expenses."

ik best said:

''Person dey fall enter problem another person dey fall in love."

Agborume said:

"He should be made to pay. bcos na so them dey do for road."

user6826365758559 said:

"Everything wey d guy dey do no concern me... It's the hello love for me."

Nigerian woman begs after hitting oyinbo's car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had made a scene after hitting an oyinbo man's car.

The man stood his ground and said the woman hit his car. The Nigerian woman would initially not have any of it. She screamed and told the man to call the police.

A passerby said that the woman was at fault as she ran into the man's side of the road. After her initial argument, she softened and told the man that she has no time to waste as she was going to church.

Source: Legit.ng