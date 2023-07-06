A talented young Nigerian man built a G-Wagon-like car as he sourced the materials for the body locally

The man showed the vehicle for assessment while he turned on the ignition to prove that he did not use a tricycle's engine

Nigerians who commented on his video were full of praise for him as they prayed he gets the needed financial support

A young Nigerian man who fabricated a G-Wagon took the vehicle to a comedian (Mama Uka) to check it out.

Mama Uka said many people have been trying to trivialise the man's creativity, saying he used a keke engine for the vehicle.

People were amazed by the man's talent. Photo source: @goddaychukwudieze

Source: TikTok

Man's G-Wagon impressed Mama Uka

He was asked to turn on the ignition in a video so the car's fan could roll for everyone to see. Many were surprised by what he had created.

The young man (@goddaychukwudieze) said he can create many more things, and all he needs is financial support from people.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

omodano said:

"This is great. Plese how long did it take you to build this car?"

akuhittmore said:

"Nice work."

FAMOUS-CHRIS said:

"Amazing."

Chukunaso said:

"Nice."

LOLO EDU said:

"Keep going the lord is your strength."

Egwuatu said:

"You gats do wheel balancing o."

He replied:

"Yes boss nah money we dey find."

Komolafe victor said:

"Nice job who less notice vw in g wagon."

Gire said:

"Wow God is good."

Source: Legit.ng