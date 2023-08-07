A young man made his mother happy as he took his newly acquired Mercedes Benz home to show her

The woman removed her wrapper and wiped the vehicle with it, an act many said was a show of her good wish towards him

TikTokers who watched the emotional video hoped to be rich enough someday to make their mothers proud

A young Nigerian man who had just got a beautiful Mercedes Benz took the vehicle home to show his family.

On seeing the Benz in a TikTok video, his mother's joy knew no bounds as she used her wrapper to clean the whole body of the vehicle.

The mother cleaned the Benz with her wrapper and lay on it. Photo source: @user4450335145981

Mother rejoices over son's Benz

She also playfully dusted the car as people in her neighbourhood gathered to watch her express joy. In another clip, the woman slept on top of the vehicle.

She went to the driver's seat and sat. Her hands were on the wheel. People who watched her wished they could make their parents that happy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Big Rocky said:

"That mama clean the car with her wrapper, the car will never know accidents or mechanic problem this is the beginning more blessings."

Chief said:

"Nothing like make mama proud. I tap from you bro."

cash doller said:

"I tap from your blessings bro more keys."

Savage001 said:

"Una think say she day clean the car but to her she day remove negative things with prayers in her heart happiness in her face joy within her."

Everybody-loves-German said:

"This video sweet me, congratulations."

UNBELIEVABLE BOI said:

"I watch this video more than 20x I tap from your grace bro."

LØRDLÂMBÃ said:

"My mummy is going to be happy like this soon, congrats."

Mayor DC said:

"I claim my own blessings Amen. Nothing like say you make mama proud."

Unbeatable mag said:

"See as mummy young u dey take care of her."

Lost Boy said:

"Can’t wait to make mine proud, congrat bro."

Source: Legit.ng