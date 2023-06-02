“No Be G-wagon Be This?” Talented Nigerian Man Builds Car That Looks Like Keke & Mini Bus
- A very talented Nigerian man in Lagos state built a vehicle that looked like a keke and a minibus for public transport
- The man amazed people when he revealed that he used a power bike engine to make the vehicle run
- Nigerians who watched his video said that he is talented going by his innovation, and people like him need to be supported
A man in Sagamu area of Lagos state amazed people with the vehicle he built by himself. The car looked like a tricycle (keke) from afar.
It also has the body of her keke. But unlike it, the car has four wheels and a steering. The man driving the car confirmed he built it.
Man used power bike engine to build car
He added that he powered the car with a power bike engine. The man (@him_oba_ifagbaiye) who asked him questions in a video shared online was amazed.
Many people who saw the video said that Nigerians are indeed talented. The vehicle is spacious enough to carry as many passengers as a regular minibus.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Doyen fabrics said:
"Talent indeed."
Timmicute84 said:
"Ah Engine powerbike bawo me i no enter oo."
jaiyeola05 replied:
"Dey play! Power bike engine cost."
ABDULKABIR said:
"Baba Ajara is very talented I should have made this video earlier."
Bee_ Jay said:
"Wetin we wan call this one."
@IstoLee said:
"Do more video of him please."
Ayinde said:
"The name go be Limourope."
Yomiking said:
"Honestly, Nigeria is Talented. Kindly do your best to assist him please. You will never lack favor of God too."
MIDE said:
"No be G Wagon be this."
Nigerian teenagers built car
Source: Legit.ng