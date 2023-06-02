A very talented Nigerian man in Lagos state built a vehicle that looked like a keke and a minibus for public transport

The man amazed people when he revealed that he used a power bike engine to make the vehicle run

Nigerians who watched his video said that he is talented going by his innovation, and people like him need to be supported

A man in Sagamu area of Lagos state amazed people with the vehicle he built by himself. The car looked like a tricycle (keke) from afar.

It also has the body of her keke. But unlike it, the car has four wheels and a steering. The man driving the car confirmed he built it.

The man was so proud to say he built it by himself.

Man used power bike engine to build car

He added that he powered the car with a power bike engine. The man (@him_oba_ifagbaiye) who asked him questions in a video shared online was amazed.

Many people who saw the video said that Nigerians are indeed talented. The vehicle is spacious enough to carry as many passengers as a regular minibus.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Doyen fabrics said:

"Talent indeed."

Timmicute84 said:

"Ah Engine powerbike bawo me i no enter oo."

jaiyeola05 replied:

"Dey play! Power bike engine cost."

ABDULKABIR said:

"Baba Ajara is very talented I should have made this video earlier."

Bee_ Jay said:

"Wetin we wan call this one."

@IstoLee said:

"Do more video of him please."

Ayinde said:

"The name go be Limourope."

Yomiking said:

"Honestly, Nigeria is Talented. Kindly do your best to assist him please. You will never lack favor of God too."

MIDE said:

"No be G Wagon be this."

