It was a touching moment for a young man as he honoured his deceased parent following the completion of the compulsory one-year national service

Dressed in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) top and cap, the young man saluted his parent's grave

The touching moment, caught on tape, melted hearts on social media as people hailed their parents

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

An emotional video has shown the moment a young man honoured his parent after completing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

Facing the deceased parent's grave, the young man, who wore the service's top and cap, did a salute.

He paid his respect to his parent at the grave after completing his NYSC. Photo Credit: (@_ahreekeh_)

Source: TikTok

Like a corps member during a parade, the youth gave out military commands to himself and followed them as he honoured his guardian.

The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, elicited emotional reactions from netizens as people hailed the ex-corps member for his thoughtful gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to corps member paying respect to parent at grave

Starlymighty said:

"I did this on my mom’s grave when I returned from Camp and cried my eyes thereafter."

carol said:

"I lost my dad in April, my brother we are together in this I feel your pain let's cry it out together."

Ben said:

''Seriously.

"Parents they try ooo...

"I'm not married yet.. parenting is no joke... God blessed all parent out there..."

emmanonso said:

"If your parents are alive please I beg you in the name of God take care of them. we that is an orphan no the pain in losing our parents. may God guild."

realstella01 said:

"This is me in few months to come .

"No parents to congratulate me ... even my grandma that I was planning to witness it passed away on June."

faithjonah98 said:

"Omo the same nysc way i dey look like nothing.

"Omo i need to be grateful to God this just thought me a big lesson .my condolences dear.sending love."

#gratefulheart said:

"I cried with you my brother for honoring your parents. It is well with you. You will live to celebrate your children."

Female corps member storms market to salute mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a female corps member had stormed the market to hail her mother.

Sporting the NYSC uniform, the female corps member stormed the market where her mum fries snacks for a living and flaunted her certificate.

After flaunting the certificate before her mother, the lady saluted her mother, who looked excited. Both mother and daughter then hugged afterwards. The lovely moment was shared by the lady on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng