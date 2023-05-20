"I Earn N11,600 per Hour and N1.6 Million Per Month": Lady Who Works as a Nurse in Canada Reveals Her Salary
- A lady who is a nurse in Canada has opened up about how much she earns hourly, monthly and yearly
- TikTok user, @aloine86 posted a video telling people how she works 36 hours a week to earn a living as a nurse
- She explained to her followers that she earns N11,600 per hour, N1.6 million per month and N18.8 million per year
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
A lady has opened up to her followers, revealing how much she earns as a registered nurse in Canada.
In a video posted on her TikTok handle, @aloine86, she explained that she has one year of experience.
She said she works part-time, which is 36 hours a week, to be able to earn a living.
Lady who earns N1.6 million per month opens up
"I Tap your grace": Young Nigerian girl thrills people with sweet relocation moments abroad, video trends
Her salary per hour stands at $34.24, which is about N11,600 at today's exchange rate. She said she is paid in Canadian Dollars.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Also, her monthly salary stands at $4,930, which is approximately M1.6 million when converted to Naira.
In a year, the lady says she earns $55,200, which will amount to a little over N18.8 million annually.
The lady says she currently lives in Toronto, Canada. Many reactions have followed the video. Other nurses also shared what they earn in the same country.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@Juliet said:
"Travel nursing in Alberta girl, $90/h."
@Folakemi commented:
"Please she said yoloooo. The way I’m laughing like I’m not a nursing student."
@Motemi reacted:
"I'm a caregiver in BC, you and I make almost the same amount, travel Nursing earns more."
"Cooking live in my home": More troubles for Hilda Baci as Kenyan chef who cooked for 75 hrs gives new update
@Sydney said:
"Why did you choose to work part-time instead of full-time? Is it more flexible?"
@The Evangelistic Temple Hub said:
"Great! I want to come over to Canada. I live in France pls tell me how."
Man graduates with first-class in UK
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who travelled to the UK bagged a first-class degree.
The man had earlier bagged a third-class degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.
When he posted his certificates online, everyone wanted to know how his fortunes changed.
Source: Legit.ng