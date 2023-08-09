A heartwarming video of a Nigerian lady’s reunion with her cousin brothers in Italy has warmed hearts

The lady was overjoyed to see her relatives at the airport and ran to embrace them

The video captured their strong family bond and how delighted she was to meet them

A touching video of a Nigerian lady’s joyful reunion with her cousin brothers in Italy has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The lady had not seen her relatives for a long time and was ecstatic to welcome them to her new home.

An emotional moment when Nigerian family reunite in Italy. Photo credit: TikTok/@ese_gold2

Source: TikTok

She sprinted towards them as soon as they emerged from the airport terminal and wrapped them in a warm hug.

The video showed their deep family bond and how thrilled she was to finally meet them face to face.

Nigerians in Italy

Nigerians are one of the largest African immigrant groups in Italy, with a population of 119,435 as of 2021, according to Statista.

Nigerians in Italy are mostly involved in trade, agriculture, and services.

Some of them have also achieved success in sports, music, and engineering.

For example, Victor Osimhen and Chukwueze are professional footballers who play for the Italian football clubs.

According to the Italian Ministry of Interior, Nigerians accounted for 17% of the asylum seekers in Italy in 2020.

Nigerians in Italy have a strong sense of identity and culture, and they maintain their ties with their families and communities in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Mama4debossG reacted:

"Camera person didn't do well at all."

@Dom644747

"Camera person failed us!"

@Gese gold2:

"The beauty of a woman. Congratulations."

@Kemi abiodun:

"Una be odogwu ooo woow the whole family at once."

