A 16-year-old girl got the best birthday gift as her mother took her to the dealership and got the teenager a brand-new Benz

The Benz was specially decorated for her with ribbons on the bonnet when the dustproof was removed

Many people who thronged the video's comment section commended the mother for "spoiling" her kid

A wealthy mother made the 16th birthday of her daughter a worthwhile one as she bought her a new Mercedes Benz.

She took the girl to the dealership, where the car was unveiled after it had been decorated. The teenager posed in front of the white vehicle with pride.

The girl was happy as she flaunted the car key. Photo source: @ms_kensi

Source: TikTok

New Benz A Class as birthday gift

Her mother (@ms_kensi) was right behind her as the daughter was handed the car key at the dealership before being shown the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She described treating the kid as "queen's behaviour". Many people in the video's comment section wished they could do the same for their kids. According to CarUSNews, the Benz is worth $46,000 (N35,167,000).

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

trixietaint said:

"Im not having kids until I can do this for them."

Morgan said:

"I aspire to be this kind of mom one day."

Favourite loner said:

"Me that is 20 I haven't even seen bike omo. Congratulations to you dear."

Michelle Amoré said:

"Congratulations!!! She looks so happy."

deni said:

"Lord I see the things u do for others. CONGRATS PRETTYY."

Dov Delphine said:

"This is the dream I mean."

LensQuin_photos said:

"I will use this sound soon, I don't know how and when but I will. Amen."

Mimie said:

"Yaaaassss!!! that's what I'm talking 'bout!!! Tapping from this."

Kayfendi said:

"Twins! I just got the Same car today."

barbiebabi said:

"Lord please, i need to be able to do this for my kids. Congratulations girl."

marah said:

"periodddd."

Keep_ria said:

"I will do this for my children. Congratulations."

Salimata said:

"Today is my birthday I only got I cake and my mates here with cars."

Man spent millions on new Benz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful lady, @emprezforba, went online to share videos of the new Mercedes Benz her brother bought and showed his family.

The man's family member was happy sitting in the car and placing her hands on the steering. Other people were also all around him celebrating.

Lady bought Benz

Similarly, a young lady made a video showing the moment she bought a brand new Benz GLA 200 AMG for herself.

She walked into the car showroom with great pride before picking up the car. The lady (@preciousjohn) sat in the brand-new vehicle and drove off.

Source: Legit.ng