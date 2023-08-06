A funny video narrated the story of a Nigerian father who accidentally sent N500,000 to his daughter instead of N50,000

The daughter was overjoyed by her father’s mistake and said it was her lucky day

The video showed her dancing and celebrating after receiving the money

A funny video has captured the hilarious moment when a Nigerian father made a costly mistake while trying to send money to his daughter.

He intended to transfer N50,000 to her account, but he ended up sending N500,000 instead.

The lady was overjoyed with the mistake from the father. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The daughter was ecstatic by her father’s error and claimed it was her fortunate day.

The video showed her making some dance moves and having a blast after receiving the money.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Zeusgoodnews reacted:

"We don't do that here Daddy… happend one time with my Tution... my mum almost called me to Glory."

@Queen647474 said:

"My papa go contact account manager immediately & dem go comot am."

@Anon AG wrote:

"If I no return am. That's my school fees and monthly allowance for the remaining semesters. .. Shishi no go commot again."

@lilian commented:

"My dad can never make this mistake."

@celestine Boris also commented:

"Sir I didn't see the money. i hope it's enough to pay your rent."

@mróteen8:

"You made me laugh. Return his balance."

@Emerie_god:

"He go explain tire no evidence. You go send am abi you no go send am?"

@Bridget Isaac:

"That will be your last money for the year o."

@Pimpmummy:

"It just happened today I just went straight to airplane mode."

@Mojetoluwa A:

"If i send it, make i break."

@Renitta:

"He should make the mistake one day please."

POS man mistakenly receives N280 million, spends it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as Alfa Rafiu has been arrested after he was found spending the money erroneously sent to his account.

The total amount mistakenly sent to his account was N280 million and it was alleged to have been sent in batches, Tribune reports.

Alfa Rafiu who was resident of Akuji compound at Abayowa Area of Ilorin West Local Government Area began to spend the money without notifying the police.

Source: Legit.ng