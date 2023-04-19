A Point-of-Sale (POS) operator mistakenly received N280 million naira into his account

Without a second thought, he went on a spending spree until he was found and arrested

The neighbor had concern that a man who merely earned a few thousands could spend that much

A Nigerian man identified as Alfa Rafiu has been arrested after he was found spending the money erroneously sent to his account.

The total amount mistakenly sent to his account was N280 million and it was alleged to have been sent in batches, Tribune reports.

Neighbours were skeptical of Rafiu's sudden wealth. Photo credit: Legit.ng Source: Legit.ng Image Archive

Source: Twitter

Alfa Rafiu who was resident of Akuji compound at Abayowa Area of Ilorin West Local Government Area began to spend the money without notifying the police.

Huge fund in account

Witnesses said they noticed the sudden ostentatious life of Sofa Radius who suddenly bought a car and was skeptical of his source of wealth.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A witness who was close to the victim gave a first account of the incident:

"Instead of him to have drawn the attention of the bank that mistakenly transferred the huge fund to his account, he went on a speeding spree.Rafiu bought houses and cars and sponsored people to the lesser Hajj. Although he was generous to several people in the community, some residents were surprised about his sudden wealth as a POS operator."

Ajayi Okansanmi (SP), The Police Pubic Relation Officer has confirmed the arrest to Legit.ng and added that the case has been transferred to Lagos.

He said:

"We can confirm the incident but it is the Lagos Unit that are currently investigating the matter as it has been transferred to them."

According to the Police PRO, his arrest was effected by the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) from Ikoyi, Lagos.

Nigerian Man arrests his wife for squandering N5 million in 3 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that TikTok users are shocked by the story of a woman who squandered the sum of N5 million within three months.

The woman's story was told in a video posted on Thursday, December 15, by Rita4Delta who said she knows the wife in question.

In the 3 minutes video, Rita explained that the woman is unable to account for any part of the money.

She said the woman was given the money to start a wine business and the business has obviously collapsed.

Source: Legit.ng