A captivating video that captured the attention of many TikTok users has revealed a man who works for a company that packs .dirt into trucks dancing ecstatically while holding onto a truck.

The man was seen swinging his body and waving his arms on the back of a moving truck on a busy road, displaying his infectious happiness and enthusiasm.

Man standing on a moving truck dances happily. Photo credit: @king_cholas

Source: TikTok

Many people were astonished and moved by the man’s optimistic attitude and expressed their admiration for his ability to find joy in his work despite the challenging economic conditions that many Nigerians face.

The video has received thousands of likes, comments, and shares from TikTok users who were inspired by the man’s cheerful spirit and energy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@demmy reacted:

"In anywhere u fine yourself just thank God and be happy."

@User1567431434475 said:

"Enugu, ogui road."

@damoye fabricsandstyle wrote:

"Happiness is free, jare."

@ireneemem commented:

"I know this area wella..Lawanson road."

@Oluwatayo Joy Ukoni also commented:

"We are greetful for everything Lord."

@Awojirin Sijibomi Ab:

"Happiness is Free! that's The Meaning."

@emmanuelpere82:

"Lord I'm greatfull. That two storey building nah give away."

@User7748834747624:

"Be proUd of what you do for living."

@King Kong:

"The amount of joy way him get don confirm am for u."

