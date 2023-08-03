A video of young girls who threw a surprise birthday bash for their pal has warmed hearts

The girls got cake and beverages and guided their blindfolded pal to the spot where the cake awaited

The girls clearly wished to show their appreciation for their loyal friend who had always been there for them

A touching video of a group of friends who organised a surprise birthday celebration for their beloved friends has captivated many TikTok users.

The thoughtful friends bought a delicious cake and refreshing drinks and led their unsuspecting friend to the location where the cake was ready with candles and decorations.

The girl appeared excited to see what the surprise was. Photo credit: @marimdiallo300

Source: TikTok

The friends evidently wanted to express their gratitude and affection for their faithful companion who had always supported them and shared their joys and sorrows.

People react to the video of young girls who surprised their friend with cake

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated the kind gesture of the girls towards their fellow.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 300,000 likes with more than a thousands comments on TikTok.

Watch the video of the young lady and her friends below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Mandeka reacted:

"She already knows your surprise because the sound of the brick is out."

@User6315605963683 said:

"Good friends well-done for the kind gesture."

@Paulsekougoepogui wrote:

"Why did the video ended abruptly?"

@ChocoDen07 commented:

"Happy Birthday to You."

@User1369519901067:

"I like to see friends having the back of their mate."

@sk@ilyladiva:

"Happy birthday my darling long life and property."

