"Definitely Twins": Pregnant Lady with Big Stomach After Just 25 Weeks Dances with Husband in Video
- A video of an expectant mum and her partner making some dance moves has gone viral on TikTok
- The mum-to-be, who was 25 weeks along, shared a special dance moment with her other half
- The couple radiated joy as they enjoyed themselves, grooved to the music and anticipated their baby’s arrival
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
A captivating video of a pregnant woman and her loving husband showing off their impressive dance skills has become a viral sensation on TikTok.
The glowing woman, who revealed that she was in her second trimester at 25 weeks, delighted her followers with a heartwarming display of affection and coordination with her spouse.
The adorable duo looked ecstatic as they moved in sync, swayed to the rhythm and expressed their excitement for their upcoming bundle of joy.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Many social media users who watched the video congratulated the couple and wished them a safe delivery.
The video has been gaining a lot of traction and has amassed thousands of comments and likes ok TikTok.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@olabeauty1004 reacted:
"Me checking my small stomach at 27 weeks."
@User4103224459090 said:
"What a big tummy for 25 weeks. They seem like they were two or more babies. blessings.
@Shiningstar wrote:
"Awwwee she became very big at 25 weeks."
@mikiserinzy commented:
"I love this couple and their way of treating."
@Andrea Quiñonez:
"Congratulations for this beautiful gift soon they will have in their arms."
@User2677628183821:
"OH my god it's a very big belly...God bless them they are the cutest couple I've ever seen pregnant."
@user3710408143456:
"Definitely twins."
@Vargas Esther:
"They look beautiful but I would like to speak Spanish I don't understand them."
Nurse dances with pregnant lady to ease her delivery
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming TikTok video shows a nurse and a pregnant woman having a fun dance session before the woman enters labour.
The nurse, who worked at a maternity ward, wanted to use the dance as a natural and enjoyable way of easing the woman’s delivery process and reducing her stress and anxiety.
They looked happy and relaxed as they moved in sync, smiling and laughing.
Source: Legit.ng