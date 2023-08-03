A video of an expectant mum and her partner making some dance moves has gone viral on TikTok

The mum-to-be, who was 25 weeks along, shared a special dance moment with her other half

The couple radiated joy as they enjoyed themselves, grooved to the music and anticipated their baby’s arrival

A captivating video of a pregnant woman and her loving husband showing off their impressive dance skills has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The glowing woman, who revealed that she was in her second trimester at 25 weeks, delighted her followers with a heartwarming display of affection and coordination with her spouse.

The pregnant lady appeared to be expecting a twins. Photo credit: @nakanddom

Source: TikTok

The adorable duo looked ecstatic as they moved in sync, swayed to the rhythm and expressed their excitement for their upcoming bundle of joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many social media users who watched the video congratulated the couple and wished them a safe delivery.

The video has been gaining a lot of traction and has amassed thousands of comments and likes ok TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@olabeauty1004 reacted:

"Me checking my small stomach at 27 weeks."

@User4103224459090 said:

"What a big tummy for 25 weeks. They seem like they were two or more babies. blessings.

@Shiningstar wrote:

"Awwwee she became very big at 25 weeks."

@mikiserinzy commented:

"I love this couple and their way of treating."

@Andrea Quiñonez:

"Congratulations for this beautiful gift soon they will have in their arms."

@User2677628183821:

"OH my god it's a very big belly...God bless them they are the cutest couple I've ever seen pregnant."

@user3710408143456:

"Definitely twins."

@Vargas Esther:

"They look beautiful but I would like to speak Spanish I don't understand them."

Nurse dances with pregnant lady to ease her delivery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming TikTok video shows a nurse and a pregnant woman having a fun dance session before the woman enters labour.

The nurse, who worked at a maternity ward, wanted to use the dance as a natural and enjoyable way of easing the woman’s delivery process and reducing her stress and anxiety.

They looked happy and relaxed as they moved in sync, smiling and laughing.

Source: Legit.ng