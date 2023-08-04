A video of adorable sisters showing off their amazing dance moves on TikTok has warmed hearts

The video featured a little girl and her elder sister wearing matching dresses and performing some incredible dance moves

The sisters were clearly enjoying themselves and having a blast, as they smiled and laughed throughout the video

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A TikTok video of two sisters who danced and had fun like there’s no tomorrow has caught the attention of many people.

The video captured the moment a little girl and her elder sister were dressed in matching outfits and displayed their amazing dance skills.

The sisters were very happy as they dance. Photo credit: @kganymamba

Source: TikTok

The sisters were clearly having the time of their lives, as they smiled and laughed contagiously throughout the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

They also showed their confidence and creativity, as they faced the camera with ease and invented their own original choreography.

This video is guaranteed to make one smile and brighten up the day.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Tears492 reacted:

"Woolworths babies."

@Sha$$YHid said:

"Edgorgeous.... Jerry at the back wa gogoba."

@baby94 wrote:

"The one sliding at back lune?? Too cute maan."

@motshedisihlahane commented:

"South Africans we have beautiful blood."

@skenzy111 also commented:

"Who else saw that little boy on the flow."

@harmonie:

"They both have my dream stature."

@Choice46478484:

"Someone is already having the body that am lifting irons for at 10yrs or even less."

@user8324505378173:

"Bathong this kids are so cute."

Little girl breaks into dance in the presence of teachers in school, video wows many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that boldness, they say, drives a person to greatness when nurtured properly from childhood.

A smart little girl has gone viral after exhibiting an applaudable form of boldness during her graduation in school.

The little girl who was getting promoted to Grade 1 was called on stage and she surprised everyone with her dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng