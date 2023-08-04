A video showed a mum and her daughter’s classmates surprising the young girl with cakes, flowers and cash on her birthday

The mum brought the gifts to the secondary school and waited for her daughter to come down from the stairs

The girl was overjoyed to see her mum and ran to hug her, while her classmates cheered and clapped

A touching video that captured the moment a mum and her daughter’s classmates pulled off a birthday surprise for the young girl has gone viral on TikTok.

The video showed the mum arriving at the secondary school with delicious-looking cake.

The young girl appeared happy with the gift she got. Photo credit: va_nehsah

Source: TikTok

She also brought a bouquet of flowers that had banknotes folded into petals, adding some extra cash to the birthday gift.

When the girl came down from her classroom, she was stunned to see her mum and the gifts waiting for her.

Mother surprises daughter on birthday

She couldn’t contain her happiness and ran to hug her mum, who embraced her warmly.

The classmates also joined in the celebration, singing happy birthday and applauding for the girl.

The video has received thousands of views and comments on TikTok, with many viewers praising the mum for her kindness and generosity, and wishing the girl a happy birthday.

The video also melted many hearts, as viewers expressed how much they loved seeing such a beautiful bond between a mother and a daughter.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@CedarsComedy reacted:

"Make one mumu come ask me tomorrow say why do yoU love your Mom more than me happy birthday dear."

@blissfulbliss said:

"I really remember my days on boarding school, it's always a cry when my parent will be leaving oh God I feel emotional right now."

@iamholaide wrote:

"Happy birthday to her you shall live to eat the fruit of your labour in Jesus name."

Source: Legit.ng