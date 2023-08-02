A video of a pretty Nigerian girl who sells akara and pap by the roadside has been trending on social media

In the inspiring video, the young girl was seen making pap and serving to customers who came to her stand

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many applauding her hardworking nature

A beautiful Nigerian lady identified as @bblessingeze2 has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of her business place where she sells pap and Akara.

The emotional video showed her customers being served the traditional Nigerian breakfast of pap and Akara.

Pretty Nigerian girl selling akara Photo credit: @bblesingnze1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, she poured the pap into a small bucket while the Akara (bean cake) was fried and kept in a sieve.

The lady, who works with her mother at their stand, served the pap and Akara to all customers present.

Reactions as pretty lady is captured selling akara and pap

The video has been shared widely on social media, with many people applauding the lady's beauty.

A host of others desired for her to be recognised for her entrepreneurial spirit, as she was tagged as an inspiration to others.

@BOI TRIDENT reacted:

“Jah abeg bless all hustlers abeg that's my prayer.”

@user9430758587158 reacted:

“The girl too fine.”

@solomonthinkofme said:

“God and your prayers and I have something to say you and your mom are so gorgeous.”

@chinedujacubuzor reacted:

“Girl God take time to create you I swear.”

@G-White commented:

“Please how can you Passo Akara for me.”

@EBUBE CHUKWU said:

“God will continue to Blessing you u will make it in life.”

@Flourish commented:

“God will make His face towards ur family. Keep hustling,The lifter of men(God)will uplift you in Jesus name.”

@lady b said:

“Kip it up we are in d same shoe.”

@Gerald reacted:

“God bless you for being there for you mom and supporting her.”

@CelebrityModels said:

“May almighty continue to bless your hustle’s.”

@Sai Iyke Uwaefule said:

“God bless you as you help your family.”

Young girl celebrates 3 years of selling akara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful 300 level Nigerian student, Amaka, who sells akara (bean cake), has inspired netizens with her life story.

In a short clip, she revealed how she combined schooling with her business and expressed gratitude to God for helping her through it.

In her words:

"On 20th November 2019, I started my akara business. I gained admission that same year. It wasn't easy combining both school and business. One day accident happened in my shop but thanks to God I didn't open that day. I was sick.

"At times I overthink cause I felt I wasn't doing enough for myself. At times I feel depressed and cry my eyes out. I kept on pushing no matter the weather condition. No matter how hot the sun is. At times under the rain.

"I continued my business with so much happiness. I started glowing. I never regretted making this fruitful decision for one day. Now I am currently in 300 level. Just one year left for me. Happy 3 years anniversary to me. Today makes it 3 years I started frying akara."

