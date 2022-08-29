A heartwarming video of a handsome Nigerian man hustling hard in his akara joint has gone viral on TikTok

Many who have seen the video attested that they have enjoyed eating the man's akara one time or the other

Some comments seen on the video also asked if the man can deliver his product abroad to those who so much crave it

Nigerians on TikTok are craving akara because of the neatness and high level of packaging displayed by one handsome young man who deals in the popular delicacy.

In a short video clip seen on the platform, the young man was seen in his business place frying and packaging his aka in a very special way.

Akara Ayo is proud of his hustle. Photo credit: TikTok/@akaraayo.

Source: UGC

Instead of using the conventional old newspapers to wrap his akara, the man packages it in a well-sealed and branded bag.

Due to his neatness, Nigerians abroad are asking if he will be able to send some of the delicacy to them.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He uses gas to fry

Again, not only is his shop neat, he uses gas to fry his own akara instead of the conventional firewood.

His level of packaging and the way he handles his business have made him a viral sensation.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Sana bakery said:

"This is called "koose" in Ghana."

@tom commented:

"God bless your hustle my gee."

@Eh_lah reacted:

"Abeg one question na the same akara when we dae buy for newspaper be this abi my eye dae pain me."

@Rachel Barry said:

"I want to try this, can I find it anywhere in England?"

@Sandra Celestine said:

"It can never taste like the real natural akara fried with firewood and smoke everywhere."

@user2471801815883 commented:

"Dis guy is unique I use to eat his akara when I was in nija. Opposite Garki market."

Man opens Jollof rice joint in the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man opened a Jollof rice joint in the UK.

The young man known as Azeez said he went to the UK to further his education but had to drop out due to a lack of funds.

Instead of staying idle, he opened the food joint which later went viral and attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng