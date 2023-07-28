An intriguing video of a little boy sewing at his mother's shop has impressed many netizens on social media

In the video spotted on TikTok, the little boy was seen sewing a piece of cloth with full concentration

Social media users have showered accolades on the little boy with many advising him to keep on pushing

A little boy has impressed social media users with his sewing skill after a video of him was shared on TikTok by @stec_clothing0.

In the video, the boy sewed perfectly with a sewing machine which was owned by his mother, a seamstress.

Little boy sews like a professional Photo credit: @stecclothing0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The caption of the video revealed that the determined and hardworking little boy was learning the skill from his mother.

Little boy's sewing skill impresses many

The video has gone viral on social media with many people expressing their amazement and admiration for the boy's skill and offering words of encouragement and support.

Some netizens however noted that although the boy is talented, his skill needs to be backed by education.

@Blessed Tony reacted:

“Very impressive, please his parents should know his direction and add education to it, he is already a talent.”

@wanjirukamau705 said:

“This one will be an international designer we thank God for you.”

@Shirley Kingston reacted:

“Before 10, he should become an expert.”

@Wendy Haywood923 said:

“God Continue to rain down his blessings on you.”

@memory reacted:

“Waal I like the performance of this boy.”

@Abiti Selemani said:

“Wow he is talented.”

@DoreenDonge reacted:

“Omg this little boy is so amazing he is enjoying the legacy of either his mother or father.”

@Karen said:

“He's talented God bless and keep him.”

@TR.Mpango said:

“This is how we are supposed to teach them, not more hours in the class.”

@Archbishop Thabana said:

“Wow that is awesome stuff my boy.”

@Shola Alli Balogun said:

“Nice one. Big Boy Daddy God bless you and your family.”

@Ayomide kampala reacted:

“Wonderful! God bless u boy,U shall be great & God bless ur mother too.”

@user3846327728161 said:

“Thanks mummy for training this kid Bambi.”

@TheofactUG said:

“Wow I think all parents should start such innovation.”

@Angela said:

“Big tailor in the future bless him God.”

@Missfluffy said:

“I wish I did learn this skill early. I wouldn't be trying to learn it now. That is what I love about African kids.”

@Banafo Enoch said:

“Very talented kid.”

@ojo4real commented:

“Is better to catch them young and makes them to know the best way. God bless you smally.”

@Akinsolugba Hamed said:

“This is one of our African future fashion designer, God bless you and your parent.”

Watch the video below:

4-year-old boy sews like a pro

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 4-year-old boy has become an internet sensation after his father shared a video of him sewing clothes like a pro on TikTok. The little boy, who goes by the name Ryan, showed off his impressive skills with the sewing machine by mending a piece of cloth in the viral video. Ryan’s father, who posted the video in Instagram account, said that his son had wanted to learn how to sew for a while.

He decided to take him to his first sewing class and was amazed by how well he did. He wrote in the caption: "My beloved sons first sewing class. And he did amazing. He is just 4 years and 8 months old. So my son had been coming to me for a while saying daddy want to sew my clothe.

He did so again this morning at home and I decided to take some time out to take him on his first sewing class. And oh wow he did absolutely amazing. Am so proud of you, Ryan." The video has received thousands of likes and comments from people who praised Ryan’s talent and passion for tailoring.

Source: Legit.ng