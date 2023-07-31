A Nigerian woman could not contain her joy after reuniting with her son five years after he left for another city

In a video shared via the popular app, TikTok, the young boy walked up to the woman and touched her on the face

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many gushing over the beautiful reunion of the duo

A TikTok user identified as @divine_keyz1 has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he reunited with his mother after five years.

In the video, his excited mother shouted and hugged him tightly while gently touching his face and head.

Man reunites with his mother after five years Photo credit: @divine_keyz1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Divine captioned the video:

“Reuniting with my mom after five years. Paid my mum a surprise visit. We haven’t met in five years. So happy.”

Reactions as man reunites with mum after 5 years

The video has since gone viral with many netizens expressing their joy at the reunion.

Many applauded Divine for seeing the need to visit his mother after so many years while others wondered what held him back.

@Onyinye commented;

“This is so beautiful. I’m so happy for you and your mom.”

@Andy wrote:

“I can’t imagine what it must have been like to be apart for so long. I’m so glad you were able to reunite.”

@So¥inka said:

“Mom are the best why dad are the legend, person wey get both no sabi weytin God do for am.”

@thereal-Dave said:

“God Please Keep this Family.”

@Olami reacted:

“Mothers love.”

@Nice future commented:

“I really don't know what is feel like yet my mum is still alive.”

@dilljames said:

“Her touching means confirm to know if he is her son.”

@sly.y2 reacted:

“A mother is always a mother.”

@momma_andre reacted:

“May God bless her with longevity of life and sound health.”

@Nwagugbola said:

“Mother is supreme.”

@KOASEXY1 reacted:

“Priceless moment.”

Watch the video below:

Man reunites with mum after 13 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has shared an emotional video where he reunited with his UK-based mother after they have been apart for 13 years. In a social media post reshared by @instablog9ja, the son said that the meeting was really an emotional one for him.

As a way to say that he has finally succeeded at relocating to a better country, the young man added to the video description: "Goodbye Nigeria. I'll not miss you." In the short clip, the mother lay on the floor before running towards her son at the airport as he arrived in the UK.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 149,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

