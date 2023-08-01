A video trending on social media shows the money two Nigerian boys struggled to carry two huge catfish

In the intriguing video, the boys tried to lift the fish out of a bowl and throw them into a large fishpond

The clip which was shared on the TikTok app has garnered thousands of views and comments from netizens

A video posted by @itkkkm on TikTok has captured two men struggling to throw two extremely big catfish from a big basin into a fish pond.

The captivating video showed the men grappling with the slippery fish, trying to get them into the water.

Nigerian fisherman shows off N2.5 million fish Photo credit: @itkkkm/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The difficulty of the task was apparent due to the size of the catfish, which was much larger than the average fish.

The slimy nature of the fish also made it difficult for the men to maintain their grip.

Reactions as men display huge sizes of catfish

The video has sparked a debate on social media as some netizens claimed that one of the fish would cost nothing less than N1 million.

Some concerned netizens also suggested that the men can easily raise the basin and throw the fish into the pond instead of trying to lift them.

@NoLimiT commented:

“Common sense lol just carry the plastic and pour it.”

@MILAN reacted:

“Dat Abuja grill guy will sell his fish for 2.5million for the 2.”

@Eddyamek commented:

“Those saying they can just carry the bowl, the focus is to carry the fish for u to know how big and heavy it is.”

@user7494356986189 reacted:

“If they carry the bowl how will you know how big the fish is nah? that's their Aim.”

@Maureen said:

“If na this size that Abuja grill guy dey sell 1million I for understand small, small o.”

@Chizzi said:

“Why not just lift the bucket instead of stressing yourselves including the fish.”

@oluwabecky525 reacted:

“Try to use hand gloves always that fish is so dangerous, God will bless your work.”

@what you gonna do reacted:

“We've seen the first one, please carry the bowl and pour the 2nd one.”

@Ifystone said:

“Wondering if the basin was fixed to the ground.”

@#gratefulheart said:

“Work smart not hard. Just lift the plastic container and dump the fish.”

@LEANDRO17 reacted:

“This is literally a baby shark.”

@Nonniz_Photography_jaybuchiman said:

“If @Brightgrillzz catch this fish eh. He will do wonders on it na just say the price go increase to 2 million.”

@Omojasola said:

“This kind fish no dey sweet again, e don lose taste.”

@Tampa Nelli988 reacted:

“If the carry the bowl and throw it inside how will you see how big the fish is.”

@shadow lord said:

“This fish don too suffer for una hand.”

@Deõ reacted:

“Dayum. How old is this fish.”

Watch the video below:

Man catches big fish outside water

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who caught a big fish has released it back into the river and allowed it to go without harming it. In a 41 seconds video posted on TikTok by @zahiddubai7, the man was walking by the river banks when he saw the fish. The fish was lying outside water in a dry and dusty environment that looked like a beach.

It is unknown how the fish got outside the water, but it was seen struggling as if it needed to be rescued and taken back to the water. The man arrived at the scene just in time to help the fish. He held it by the tail and dragged it to the river. He then placed the fish on the water and nudged it to return to its habitat.

Within seconds, the fish swam away. Meanwhile, interesting reactions have trailed the video. While many people have hailed the man for his kind-heartedness towards the fish, others would have preferred him to eat it.

Source: Legit.ng