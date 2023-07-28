A trending video of an accident scene on a highway in Nigeria has caused a buzz on social media

According to @user145586464 on TikTok, the accident was caused after a man converted his fuel car to use gas

Reacting to the video which has since gone viral, several netizens pointed out the alleged risks involved in such conversion

Social media has been abuzz after a video of a car overheating on a highway was shared on the TikTok app.

According to @user145586464 on TikTok, the car began to overheat profusely on the highway after it was converted to use gas.

Man regrets converting his fuel car to use gas Photo credit: @user145586464/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While sharing the video via his official TikTok account, Michael Sunday, pleaded with Nigerians never to convert their fuel cars to use gas.

"Don’t convert your car to gas with cylinder under", he wrote.

The viral clip showed people pouring water under the car in an attempt to put out the flames.

Reactions as man regrets converting fuel car to gas

The incident has sparked a debate on social media with many people questioning the safety of converting fuel cars to use gas with a cylinder.

However, other commenters pointed out that the cause of the fire may not have been the gas conversion.

@FIRSTBORN commented:

“If not greediness wetin make you convert corolla wey no dey chop fuel to CNG.”

@idrisathighpictur reacted:

“Are you sure this is CNG car? Because the boot of the car would have gone.”

@user9333119079019 said:

“The question is what kind of cylinder.”

@Raji_babatunde_Bankole said:

“My muscle Na V6 e dey drink fuel, but I can't try this never will.”

@amaravictory135 said:

“People wey create car and say na fuel he no use no get sense abi.”

@Ayoo said:

“I knew this would happen!”

@Emmanuel akinwale said:

“I thought as much, the weather will not allow it.”

@user2091032306818 said:

“This rush for CNG in cars will be justified during the heat season.”

@Oma Clean commented:

“Does the fuel car not burn too?”

@Cosmos said:

“Please convert it. It’s very useful.”

@Dera commented:

“And the car na Toyota. This person must be a very very stingy person.”

@hoyeh said:

“That thing is so bad, gas doesn't want heat and pressure.”

Watch the video below:

Man converts fuel cars to use gas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has posted a video showing cars converted to use compressed natural gas, CNG. In a video posted on TikTok by @daddymickeylove, the man showed the cars that would run on CNG instead of petroleum motor spirit, PMS.

The video shows that the gas cylinders were housed in the boot of the cars that had been converted. The boots of the vehicles were opened to show the cylinders, but it is not clear if that would be the permanent position. The position of the cylinders made some TikTok users raise safety concerns, with some saying it may not be safe.

Others, however, said they are interested in converting their cars so as to start using CNG instead of PMS which has become expensive. One user said that converting a fuel car to use gas could cost N450k in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng