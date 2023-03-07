Over 3 million people have seen a TikTok video of a kindhearted man who released a fish back into the river

In the now-viral video, the man saw the fish lying outside the water and in the open sun just close to the river

He did not waste any time as he immediately caught the fish by the tail and dragged it into the river, and released it

A man who caught a big fish has released it back into the river and allowed it to go without harming it.

In a 41 seconds video posted on TikTok by @zahiddubai7, the man was walking by the river banks when he saw the fish.

The man released the fish intot he water and allowed it to go. Photo credit: TikTok/@zahiddubai7.

The fish was lying outside water in a dry and dusty environment that looked like a beach.

Man who released fish into water goes viral

It is unknown how the fish got outside the water, but it was seen struggling as if it needed to be rescued and taken back to the water.

The man arrived at the scene just in time to help the fish. He held it by the tail and dragged it to the river.

He then placed the fish on the water and nudged it to return to its habitat. Within seconds, the fish swam away.

Meanwhile, interesting reactions have trailed the video. While many people have hailed the man for his kind-heartedness towards the fish, others would have preferred him to eat it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Vawulence ITunes said:

"In Nigeria, we say God has blessed us today."

@Alkebulan said:

"You don't have a pot?"

@skyark pecky commented:

"Do you know how much this fish is worth here in Nigeria? You just let it go like that."

@Sharles said:

"Hunger never catch you."

@FredG said:

"Which one is kindness? Abi him no the hungry for fish?"

@Demilade said:

"Nigeria here we use it for pepper soup."

Fish seller shows off large fish in TikTok video

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who sells fish displayed it in a TikTok video.

In the short video, the lady showed off large fishes of different species.

She joked in the video that one of the fishes could cost as much as N1 million.

Source: Legit.ng