A lovely video making the rounds on social media shows the state of Lagos market years back in 1967

In the video, market women and buyers were spotted exchanging their services at the market in unison and peace

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many wishing to go back in time

A rare footage of a Lagos market in 1967 has been shared on TikTok by @tuesdays_evening.

The video offered a glimpse into the past, showing market men and women going about their usual activities, with some school girls also seen in the video.

Video shows Lagos market in 1967 Photo credit: @tuesday_evenings/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Most of the Nigerians seen in the video were either fascinated by the camera or running away from it.

The video has gone viral on social media with many people expressing their shock with a glimpse into the past.

Some also shared their memories of Lagos in the 1960s, offering insights into what life was like during that era.

Despite the passage of time, the video serves as a reminder of the rich history and culture of Lagos, and the importance of preserving and sharing these stories for future generations to appreciate.

Reactions trail video of Lagos market in 1967

@Lawal Omolaja said:

“Nothing like olosho, or yahoo Boy or sportybet. Everywhere soft omo we are now far behind. I wan dey cry self.

@Caramelksl reacted:

“Everyone in video would have become so old.”

@Richydaddy reacted:

“I always feel I've lived in those years whenever I come across this video.”

@Aj blacky said:

“Just imagining those children are elders now man time moves.”

@datboyfrolix commented:

“People feared cameras then but had real life true friends, today people live in front of cameras with little to no real life friends. Such is life.”

@Chioma Amaryllis reacted:

“At this time there was war in the eastern region.”

@meykudi said:

“That's my uncle pushing his bicycle.”

@jo__ssy reacted:

“Got teary watching this. All the things we are currently pursuing won’t matter in years to come.”

@omahwumi commented:

“See how peaceful everything was oh. My God.”

@Ebuka reacted:

“Now, the adults are most likely gone and the kids are our elders. Time.”

@Emmanuella Balogun said:

“Take me back please.”

@kingjhayNior reacted:

“Good old days.”

@Queendavid_1204 said:

“I feel sad cause most of the adults have passed away.”

@Jazzy Rain said:

“So it’s from then that we run from camera if we see one.”

@Ayobami commented:

“I really wished I lived in the past.”

@Lag idi reacted:

“Later they say they own Lagos say na them build am, mcheeew.”

@Dammy@04 said:

“When poor are breathing peacefully.”

@mimi said:

“Not people walking without slippers, everything looks so peaceful.”

@THE FRENCH CURL PLUG reacted:

“Life was so good then, see smile everywhere.”

@07myemmi said:

“At least the place is neat no plastic bags and pure water nylon on the road.”

@Kemi abiodun reacted:

“Lagos don dey ball for many many years back awww see our grandparents.”

@joi commented:

“The boy on white short sleeve seem to be fascinated with the cameraman. So emotional right now. God bless Nigeria.”

@swizzy__04 reacted:

“People dey live normal then compare to living in trauma now and complains.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng