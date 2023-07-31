A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her children who turned their bedroom into a kitchen

In a video shared via the TikTok app, the children were spotted with their big pots, spoons, and other cooking utensils

While sharing the video on her official account, the mother lamented over the fact that the holiday season was just starting

As the school holidays begin, a Nigerian woman identified as @golden_queen02 has cried out over her children's behaviour.

The mother shared a hilarious video of her four daughters cooking an imaginary meal with her pots and frying pan on top of the bed.

Nigerian woman cries out as her children turn their bedroom into kitchen Photo credit: @goldenqueen02/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to Queen, the holiday season just started but her children are already displaying their playful attitudes.

“Holidays never reach half, they don already turn their room to kitchen. Who did I offend this holiday period?", she lamented.

In the video, the girls were seen using various cooking utensils, with one of them pretending to pour something from the frying pan into the pot.

Reactions as mum sees her children cooking an imaginary food in the bedroom

The video has since gone viral with many netizens expressing their amusement at the girls' creativity.

@Omotola commented:

“This is so funny. Your daughters are so creative.”

Annabel wrote;

“I love this. It’s so great to see kids using their imagination.”

@Loischuks said:

“When u gave birth to girls what did u expect.”

@Sa'adat reacted:

“Omo teachers dey try ooo. Only one week my mouth don long already and na till September oo.”

@usertr1inhigdt said:

“Continue managing them oo, we did the same thing during our time too and I beg don't take them to holiday coaching ooo, let their brain rest joooor.”

@Omolara arikee commented:

“If you have a mother or mother in law go and drop them off. Me I can not come and kill myself.”

@Adewumi Adegoke798 reacted:

“This is just the beginning.”

@Merit Chisom said:

“The journey still long.”

Watch the video below:

Little girl turns fufu on fire in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok video shows a patient young girl who was preparing a meal like an adult In the short video posted by @lakomelove, the little girl sat on a stool by the fireplace and took charge of the cooking.

She sat by the fireplace and patiently watched over the pot of fufu cooking. The video showed her taking the spatula from time to time, and using it to turn the fufu with a lot of strength and energy. In the process of turning, some lumps of the fufu fell off the small pot.

She carefully took the scattered ones and put them back into the pot. Her way of handling the spatula showed she must have been properly brought up for the cooking task. Meanwhile, positive comments have trailed the video on TikTok as people praise the girl.

Source: Legit.ng