A smart man who saw a good opportunity of lady willing to selling her 40" smart TV for £10 quickly took the offer

Excited by how cheap the TV was, the man did not wait to test it as he rushed back home to power it on

Seeing that it indeed working, he quickly repackaged the TV and sold it for a huge profit, making £120 after deducting his capital

A man who always buys second things abroad and resells them to make huge profits has made huge profit with a home appliance.

In a video that has gone viral, the man approached lady who was willing to sell her smart TV for £10 (N9,952.78). When he asked the lady why she wanted to for that cheap amount, she said she just wanted to dispose of it.

The man paid, took the TV home, and was surprised that the appliance was still in very good condition. He tested all the functions.

As a business-oriented person, he relisted the sale price and sold it for £130 (N128,505.18), making a huge profit of £120 (N118,620.17).

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

elisatijani asked:

"Does she have a bmw for £20?"

ghost doubted him:

"Paid actor."

The man replied:

"I wish bro I wish."

Paul Randall795ddz said:

"I bought a 60inch 4k Sony TV for £5. The only problem was, the volume buttons were broken. But I though for that price I can’t turn it down."

The man replied:

"I’d buy that 60inch any day too could resale it for £100 for what it is."

Hedy asked:

"Does she have a bmw m3 for £100?"

fasaikoubojang27 said:

"I would have given her more than £10."

only me said:

"Wow £120 profit don't spend it all at once lol."

user8959314895308 said:

"I brought a MacBook Pro 2018 from eBay for £240 and sold it for £380 the same day."

Kimosavage said:

"It’s still fair even if it didn’t work."

The man replied:

"That’s why I didn’t bother testing it."

Source: Legit.ng