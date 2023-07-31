A Nigerian has successfully repaired a cheap 2014 Benz C300 he shipped from abroad with new bumper and other spare parts

Many people condemned the wisdom in importing a faulty car to Nigeria that was going to cost a lot in repairs

Among those who earlier saw the Benz praised him when they watched the transformation video of the vehicle

A young man who ordered 2014 Benz C300 from the US down to Nigerian with $3,450 (N2,735,781) and contracted a Nigeria car specialist to work on it has had his vehicle transformed.

In an earlier clip of the car, man said that it was not a wise decision to import a body-damaged car and spend money on it for repairs.

Many people were marvelled at the repairs he did on it. Photo source: @venomzcustomz

Source: TikTok

A transformation video the specialist released after he had worked on the Benz surprised many people online.

The man bought spare parts like a new bumper for the Benz. After he had coupled the parts to car and repainted it, people commented for a good job well done.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bro’s J said:

"After now Car dealers for Nigeria go say na accident free, love your job bro."

Speq said:

"What year is the car??? i love the interior and infotainment."

EmkayArg22 asked:

"What range do I need to budget for painting Corolla, Mercedes or BMW?"

commentator said:

"Your paint jobs are always too lit."

D_Young _wealth said:

"Ur work make sense bro,, but one person go sell am now to person say na accident free."

evohpeter610 said:

"I like how your work dey give you joy."

user5730003940023 asked:

"Can u convert the right hand drive to the left hand drive?"

danicooper161 said:

"You are good at what you do my bro."

SHALLISCOTT 2.0 said:

"You are the best bro no cap."

@Delightautofix said:

"Your work is fast bro. I salute you bro."

Adedayo Opeyemi said:

"After painting na to put ham for showroom… 'non accidental benz' available."

Source: Legit.ng