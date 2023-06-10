A young man working as an electrician abroad has spoken about what he and fellow electricians earn in the UK

The young man said that electricians averagely make £3,000 (N1,749,813.60) as he revealed he has been working for over seven years

Many people who watched his video said that he was careful about his words because of tax rules

A man working as an electrician abroad has spoken about his work in the UK. The man was beside a vehicle when he was interviewed.

Before speaking about earning as an electrician in a video, he mentioned that he is self-employed. The man stated that he has been an electrician for seven to eight years.

People said that he was probably earning more. Photo source: @aydanalsaad

He joked that the best thing about his job is that he gets random people asking him what he does for a living.

The young man said that electricians in the UK make around £3,000 (N1,749,813.60) on the average every month. His video was shared by @aydanalsaad.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Deano said:

"3k a month is what he tells the taxman."

'Kunle said:

"My Nigerian brother."

Natalie said:

"If you listen carefully, he says ‘electricians make 3k a month’ not ‘I make 3k a month’ he knows he’s dodging the tax man."

hsh said:

"He declares £3,000 a month . Seems like a lovely fella!"

sali591 said:

"He had a think for a moment like is the tax man watching."

Keyser Söze said:

"Someone’s not been declaring the cash payments."

Jake said:

"'I’m self employed' means mate please don’t make me answer that question for tax reasons."

SpecialAgentDaleCooper said:

"He’s getting at least £6k then."

Sleekchao said:

"God bless you and the work of your hands brother."

Onemrsaviour said:

"Bro thought before saying it . Tax man be watching."

Source: Legit.ng