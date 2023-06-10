Global site navigation

People

“He Fears Tax Man”: Man Working As Electrician in UK Declares Monthly Earning As N1.7m, Many Talk

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A young man working as an electrician abroad has spoken about what he and fellow electricians earn in the UK
  • The young man said that electricians averagely make £3,000 (N1,749,813.60) as he revealed he has been working for over seven years
  • Many people who watched his video said that he was careful about his words because of tax rules

A man working as an electrician abroad has spoken about his work in the UK. The man was beside a vehicle when he was interviewed.

Before speaking about earning as an electrician in a video, he mentioned that he is self-employed. The man stated that he has been an electrician for seven to eight years.

Working in UK/Electrician man revealed earning.
People said that he was probably earning more. Photo source: @aydanalsaad
Source: TikTok

He joked that the best thing about his job is that he gets random people asking him what he does for a living.

The young man said that electricians in the UK make around £3,000 (N1,749,813.60) on the average every month. His video was shared by @aydanalsaad.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Deano said:

"3k a month is what he tells the taxman."

'Kunle said:

"My Nigerian brother."

Natalie said:

"If you listen carefully, he says ‘electricians make 3k a month’ not ‘I make 3k a month’ he knows he’s dodging the tax man."

hsh said:

"He declares £3,000 a month . Seems like a lovely fella!"

sali591 said:

"He had a think for a moment like is the tax man watching."

Keyser Söze said:

"Someone’s not been declaring the cash payments."

Jake said:

"'I’m self employed' means mate please don’t make me answer that question for tax reasons."

SpecialAgentDaleCooper said:

"He’s getting at least £6k then."

Sleekchao said:

"God bless you and the work of your hands brother."

Onemrsaviour said:

"Bro thought before saying it . Tax man be watching."

