A Nigerian lady has opened about a secret admirer that is slowly gaining her heart

She posted a subtle message alongside a handwritten letter she received from him

In the short letter which was meant to be romantic, the admirer stated that the lady is uncommon

A Nigerian lady shared on Facebook how she received a handwritten letter from a man who has been pursuing her for a while.

The letter was a formal application for six months of friendship with an option to renew or change the terms if she develops feelings for him.

The lady said that she was surprised and delighted by the gesture, as she loves handwritten letters.

She also suspected that someone was giving the man tips on how to win her over, as he seemed to know her preferences and weaknesses.

She wrote:

“I am now convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that someone is giving this Man expo. Because what’s is the why that he would know one of my sub-mumu buttons? Whoever you are that’s telling him these things, stop it… I like it.”

She also joked that she might be joining the “relationship people” club soon, and asked for advice on how to behave as a couple.

She wondered about the dress code, the colour of the uniform, and the frequency of teasing single people.

She ended her post with: “Yours-in-half-open-door-of-friendzone,”

Reactions on the handwritten love letter

The post has received over hundreds of likes and comments from her friends and followers, who expressed their amusement, curiosity, and support for her potential romance.

Some of them also offered their suggestions on how to handle the relationship.

The handwritten letter is a rare and romantic gesture in the age of digital communication, and it shows that some people still value the personal touch and effort of writing by hand.

It also demonstrates that persistence and creativity can pay off when trying to woo someone’s heart.

