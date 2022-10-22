A young man has found some old romantic letters written by his mum some years back and he has leaked them online

John Kayo collected all the love letters written in 1990 and posted them in a TikTok video that has sparked a lot of reactions

John said he just found the interesting letters in the inner room and revealed that his mum wrote them to his father

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian man has leaked his mother's old love letters on TikTok after he stumbled on them.

John Kayo collected the four letters and posted them in a TikTok video that has generated interesting comments.

John Kayo stumbled on the letters written by his mother to his father. Photo credit: TikTok/@justkayor.

Source: UGC

John expressed the fact that he did not know that his mother does love too, saying she wrote the letters to his dad.

In one of the letters written on January 4, 1990, the woman wrote of how she missed John's dad named Tunde.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In another letter written on August 15, 1990, the woman was asking Tunde if he really loves her.

She wrote in the letter:

"Tunde, do you really love me or you are just pretending? Do you know why I asked you? Men are desperate, also women. But notwithstanding, some are still reliable while some are trustworthy. If you really love me, let me know so that I can devout my mind on you."

While sharing the video, John sounded surprised that his mother wrote them. He said:

"I am just like awwwn my mama self dey do love love. Later, my mum will be forming hard guy hard guy, but na she dey write letters give my papa."

Some TikTokers have expressed delight at the rare letters.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Nigerians on TikTok

@Tiktok Madman said:

"Nawa o! See old love o."

@qwin bliss22 commented:

"I don follow momsi talk base on first letter waitin Bayo do no good at all, mama say, say hi to all your friends expect Bayo."

@#AdeToKunBo asked:

"Where you go search see am?"

Man sends his wife abroad, remains at home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a man sent his wife abroad while he remained at home.

When she arrived, the lady shared a video on TikTok to celebrate her safe trip.

She said she has always dreamt of travelling abroad and was glad she found a man who made her dream come true.

Source: Legit.ng