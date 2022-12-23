A lady has leaked the love letter her younger brother who is in SS1 received from a girl in love with him

In the letter, the girl expressed her desire to be married to him despite that their relationship had only started a few months ago

The young girl named Precious also apologised for not kissing him in the past and gave a reason for her action

Social media users have reacted to the handwritten love letter a girl penned to an SS1 boy named Somto.

The boy's elder sister shared the letter on TikTok as she jokingly scolded him over his secondary school affair.

She expressed her love for him. Photo Credit: TikTok/@kellyl_xx

She told her brother to kneel down as she interrogated him over the description of the writer named Precious.

The lady said she was not in a relationship when she was in SS1. Her younger brother kept laughing as he described his girlfriend behind the letter. He said that they have been dating for the past six months.

Precious wants to marry him

In the letter, Precious apologised for not kissing him, stating that it is because they just began dating.

She added that she cannot kiss him in her compound. Precious wrote about how she misses Somto and advised him to get a phone to help their relationship.

The lover girl showcased her readiness to marry him and urged him to tear the letter after reading it.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Victor Chuckwuebuka said:

"Omo I'm is ss1 and i also have babe my mum knows but my dad was shouting and i told him to live his life so i can live mine."

Isabella said:

"Haaaaa this children done dey get doings when I dey ss1 Dem dey use past questions kill me for wave."

Uncle_Simple_ said:

"My mummy found love letter in my younger brothers pocket saying he love blessing like how men love rice my mummy was like nor b sml love."

kaykay said:

"Awww this is beautiful, just encourage him and teach him right so he doesn’t hide things from you."

Hajiaminat02 said:

"My kid bro introduced a gal to my mum when she went to visit him in school. that they are dating."

AYOMIKUN said:

"Yours is even better…my own little brother brought his girlfriend to the house and told me to leave the room and Goan sit in the parlor."

