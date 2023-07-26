A young lady's sojourn abroad was cut short untimely thanks to her parents who changed their minds

Their change of mind was inspired by the new behaviours, such as having piercings and tattoos, the lady picked up there

Some Netizens shared their thoughts on the story as people laughed at the lady for her costly mistakes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady has been returned back to the country by her parents after just a month of moving abroad.

A young man, who shared the story on TikTok, said the lady in question happened to be his cousin.

Illustrative images of ladies with tattoos. Photo Credit: Mariana Dos Santos Pires, Momo Productions

Source: Getty Images

Playing a song that said 'by bye decency', the young man suggested that the lady's offenses were contained in that particular verse of the song.

The verse talked about one having piercings, tattoos, rocking hair and taking advice from nobody. The song lyrics also mentioned making bad friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the lad, the lady practically did everything the song said after just a month abroad and this made her parents cut off her allowance.

Eventually, they sent her back home to school at Babcock University in Nigeria.

See his post below:

Netizens react to the man's story

Nicole. k said:

"Peer pressure is too real."

isibaby said:

"Yohhhhh,she taught she has arrived, African parents."

Adesuwa said:

"She could have waited for some time at least not one month na."

Elena said:

"My friend she tattooed and did pierced she’s in unical now no time."

Ngozi Kanu said:

"We're still waiting for your sister wedding story time."

Eve_Oge said:

"Don't joke with African parents."

tinj said:

"She could have worked and maintained everything. ppl should start having backup."

winnerisaac said:

"Me i can't even do those things until i graduate and find a job and know that am financial stable because my dad will do the same."

Mum sends daughter to Nigeria after she failed her exams abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had celebrated being sent to Nigeria by her mum.

Sharing a TikTok video capturing her flight journey to the West African country, the excited lady said it was her mum who blessed her with the trip after she failed the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exams abroad.

"Failed my GCSEs but my mum blessed me with a holiday to naij," words layered on her video read.

Nigerians however didn't share in her excitement.

Source: Legit.ng