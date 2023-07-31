A young Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy online after sharing a scary video of herself walking late at night

In the video, she revealed that it was past 9 pm and she was walking alone on a lonely street in Port Harcourt

Reacting to the video, many netizens stormed the comments section to advise her against leaving the house at odd hours

A lady identified as @dee_cyndee on TikTok has shared a video of herself walking through the streets of Port Harcourt at night by 9:41 pm.

In the video, Dee first claimed that she wasn't scared to be walking alone although everywhere had gone dark.

Lady raises alarm while walking alone at night Photo credit: @dee_cindee/TikTok.

However, she subsequently got scared and hinted at dropping her number so anyone viewing her video can reach out to her family in case something happens to her.

In her words:

“It's 9:41 in Port Harcourt. Na only me just Dey for this lonely street, you Dey see am, I no dey fear anyone. You see this street, it’s lonely. I got nobody to bother, you understand. We move.

She added:

"Abeg, make I drop my phone number, in case anything happens to me, make una fit help me reach out to my family members cos right now I’m scared.”

Reactions as lady walks on lonely street at night

The video has since gone viral with many netizens expressing their concern for Dee's safety.

Many criticized the lack of security in the area and reiterated the need for more measures to protect individuals, especially women, who walk alone at night.

@Idinma commented;

“This is so sad. No one should have to feel scared to walk alone at night. We need more security measures in place.”

@Anayo wrote:

“I hope Dee gets home safely. This is a wake-up call for all of us to do more to protect ourselves and each other.”

@I don't give up reacted:

“Wiggles please let's be careful with our lives please this is not our land is a place of also please let's be careful.”

@Mama said:

“Them never lock gate so?”

@DADDY’s BABY reacted:

“Them never take your phone before.”

@Abraham pagu reacted:

“Go thank Wike if not who born you 10 year ago.”

@Miracle commented:

“U never see anything be like that side of ph cold.”

@Beautiful onyinye reacted:

“Abeg enter house before u go hear, ehh who goes you?”

@Edo Babe reacted:

“Omo no be me Dey walk for night and I’m scared for you.”

@marysçōpê67789 said:

“Abi ,Idan no dey fear.”

Watch the video below:

