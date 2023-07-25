A Nigerian man has raised an alarm over his new neighbour who has been acting so caring since he parked in

According to the young man, his neighbour helps him with chores around the house and even cooks for him

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the situation with many advising him to be careful with the neighbour

A Nigerian man has expressed his concerns about his new neighbour's behaviour which he feels is intrusive.

The man, who prefers to remain anonymous, stated that his neighbour acts like they have been friends for a long time, even though they only met recently.

Man raises alarm over caring male neighbour Photo credit: Anchiy, GeorgiNutsov / Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

He often comes to his house to greet him but ends up staying for hours, asking to watch movies and even cooking.

The man noted that he has been polite with his neighbour, but now feels like the young man is taking advantage of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking further, he noted that his neighbour has been trying to spend all his free time at his place, and sometimes he would cook and bring food without being asked.

The man's cousin and some of his friends have come around sometimes, with the same neighbour asking for their numbers.

Some of them gave him their numbers because they were trying to be polite, but they later complained that he has been calling unnecessarily to chat. Reactions as man shares his ordeal with his neighbour

The story was posted on Twitter by @Naija_PR with the question:

"Is he right to suspect his new neighbour or he's just overreacting?"

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the situation.

@Sulodkng reacted:

“He might be a loner!Maybe he didn't have families or he's depressed and trying to make friends to stay alive. Also be careful, talk to him like an adult. Tell him to chill or whenever he's coming tell him you're busy that you'll see him later. Try to talk to him in the compound.”

@Ajolarr reacted:

“Better to be safe than sorry. Someone rushing or forcing a relationship is usually a red flag. Stop allowing to come to your house anyhow while you observe him and decide if he's okay.”

@Babydollreedah reacted:

“You're right to be suspicious. If you don't want to be friends with him, it's okay. Relationships happen swiftly, it's not forced. He seems to be forcing the friendship on ya'll. That's wrong. Just tell him you don't want to be friends. Stop him from coming into your place.”

@AssaneSt said:

“It's not too much, you've to dispel your doubts. Giving your time, space and emotions to strangers, in my one view is the most scariest thing to do. Don't loose-guard and stay up.”

@ErowoO reacted:

“Person wey I go don clear. I don't like the invasive friendship. You need to nip this thing mid-bloom coz e don pass be careful.”

@ade_efem commented:

“Being your neighbour doesn't necessarily mean you have to be friends, not even with someone you barely know. I think He's going too extreme for two new people getting to know each other.”

See the post below:

Man in tears as neighbour secretly relocates to Germany

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Kingdavid Chinaeke Ofunne, has exposed the unenviable attitude of a neighbour who duped him financially. The young man lied about his landlord evicting him from his house and Kingdavid decided to assist him.

He offered him accommodation and for three months, he gave him money daily to fend for himself. On a particular day, the young man got up and claimed that he was going to leave for another state because he was tired of the frustration. Kingdavid tried to change his mind but it didn't work. After he left, he tried reaching him to no avail.

Kingdavid had to call his landlord who shockingly said he never asked him to move out of the house. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the said man had moved to Germany without informing his friend. Kingdavid narrated: "One evening, my neighbour, who had become a close friend, approached me in a state of desperation, explaining that our landlord was on the verge of evicting him.

Source: Legit.ng