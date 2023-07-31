A Nigerian girl has caused controversy on the TikTok app after revealing the only kind of men she can date

According to the young lady, she can never be romantically involved with a man who's still struggling financially

In a video shared on TikTok, she made it clear that she only dates 'yahoo boys' and other men with excess cash

The internet has been abuzz with a trending video of a young Nigerian girl revealing her kind of man.

In the viral video posted by @likiba_ on TikTok, the lady was asked if she can suffer with a man who has nothing.

Nigerian lady says she only dates Yahoo boys Photo credit: @likiba_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

However, she condemned such a decision, insisting that she doesn’t date broke men who have no money to offer.

She added that she only dates Yahoo boys and ballers who have so much money to spend on women.

In her words:

“I won’t try it, not in this life, not in the next next life. I don’t date civil servants, I only date ballers, yahoo boys, aza men, all those dorime boys wey dey do doings for club, so I can be singing Sabo dey pack am. I can’t date a guy that have nothing.”

Reactions as lady insists on dating only Yahoo boys

The video has since gone viral on social media with many netizens condemning the lady's statement.

Many criticized her for promoting materialism and for not valuing character over wealth.

@Yonda commented;

“This is so disappointing. Money isn’t everything. What about character and values?”

Riri wrote:

“This is such a toxic mentality. It’s not about what a man has, it’s about who he is.”

@vibe boy reacted:

“She go sweet for ritual.”

@_xclusive reacted:

“Civil servants God abeg oo.”

@anuty TikTok said:

“She just say her mind but if you see her boyfriend na boy wey dey fry garri for people for my village.”

@MÀDDØÜG said:

“Sabo Dey park am na so them go park u do ritual.”

@Preshy_Brite said:

“Na wa oo! Abeg i hope you get bro wey dey ball?”

@Enenu reacted:

“Wish I can use voice note to say what’s on my mind.”

@teeteebaby8 reacted:

“Forget what she’s saying but that first I won’t try it killed me.”

@Chibuike said:

“Look well en papa na civil servant.”

@EDIRAKEYZ commented:

“Is the thank you for me. With these few points of mine I hope have been able to convince u n not to confuse u. Thank you.”

@SPANKY WHITE upcoming artist said:

“She no even fine sef, I fine pass am. How much the girl father get, the girl no get level she stand like waiting they reject.”

@user1885673351731 said:

“Omo have date a guy that doesn't have anything and when things was getting well he calling me someone i fear that gender.”

@Sucxexsful Jenny reacted:

“All this girls self.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng